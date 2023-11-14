Injury to jumbo in tail: 2 kavadis suspended

The forest department has issued an order suspending two kavadis in the incident pertaining to the injury to pregnant elephant Bhanumathi in the tail at the Sakrebailu jumbo camp near here last month.
Deputy Conservator of Forests Prasannakrishna Patagar told DH that the two kavadis, Sudeep and Mohammed, were suspended on charges of dereliction of duty, following a report by the assistant conservator of forests of the Shivamogga wildlife division. Patagar said a departmental inquiry had been ordered into the incident.
Sudeep and Mohammed had been deployed to take care of Bhanumathi.
Miscreants had severely injured the 18-month pregnant elephant in the tail and veterinarians at the Sakrebailu camp had provided treatment to the jumbo. Subsequently, Bhanumathi gave birth to a female calf.
It is said that a dispute between kavadis and mahouts over promotions led to the incident.