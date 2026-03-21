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Inquiry ordered into ‘25 fire incidents’ in 24 hours at Kudremukh

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who held a meeting with senior officials, expressed concern over fire reported in 25 different places.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 03:08 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 03:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKudremukh

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