<p>Bengaluru: The forest fire haunting the shola grasslands in the Kerekatte range of the Kudremukh National Park since Thursday has prompted the department to order an inquiry.</p>.<p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, who held a meeting with senior officials, expressed concern over fire reported in 25 different places. “The fire incidents are man-made. I have also been told that lack of fire watchers was the main reason for this problem. Hold an inquiry into the matter and submit a report in seven days,” he told officers.</p>.'Karnataka govt committed to relocate families living inside Kudremukh park': Eshwar Khandre.<p>The minister reiterated his direction to come up with a proposal soon for the voluntary relocation of those living inside the Park, especially those who have already expressed willingness for relocation.</p>.<p>Following reports that the fire incidents were not accidental, Khandre asked officials to get to the root of the matter and also probe the role of the staffers in failing to handle the fire.</p>.<p>M Sivarambabu, deputy conservator of forests in the Kudremukh Wildlife Division said the area estimation exercise was ongoing. “Initially, we think about 25 acres of the shola grassland has come under fire. A detailed estimation is underway. The fire was doused late in the night yesterday (Thursday),” he added.</p>