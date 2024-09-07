Inquiry ordered into 6-month delay in recovering elephant carcass

Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed concern over the glaring delay. "Usually, when an elephant dies, the stench of the carcass spreads up to the distance of a kilometre. The guest house of the Byluru range is nearby. Even then, if there was no information on the death of the elephant, it shows ignorance on the part of forest watchers, beat guards and deputy conservator of forests," he said.