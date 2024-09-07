Inquiry ordered into 6-month delay in recovering elephant carcass

Bengaluru: The alleged six-month delay in recovering the carcass of an elephant in BR Hills prompted the Forest Department to hold an inquiry into the performance of the officials in the division.
Last week, the skeleton of a tuskar was found in the Byluru range of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve. Experts had opined that the elephant might have died 6-7 months ago.
Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre expressed concern over the glaring delay. "Usually, when an elephant dies, the stench of the carcass spreads up to the distance of a kilometre. The guest house of the Byluru range is nearby. Even then, if there was no information on the death of the elephant, it shows ignorance on the part of forest watchers, beat guards and deputy conservator of forests," he said.
In a letter to the additional chief conservator of the department, Khandre ordered for an inquiry by an officer of the rank of additional principal chief conservator of forests. "Look into the work performed by all the officials of the division in the last six months. Also collect satellite imagery and provide a comprehensive report within the next seven days," the letter said.
Published 06 September 2024, 22:36 IST