Inquiry starts at Parliament breach accused Manoranjan's house in Mysuru

Mysuru: A team of three police officials from Delhi have started an inquiry at the house of D Manoranjan, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach that occurred on December 13.

The police officials visited the house of Manoranjan in Vijayanagar Second Stage in Mysuru on Monday and questioned the members of his family.

Manoranjan is the son of Devearjegowda, a native of Mallapura village, in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district.

He had shifted to Mysuru for his son’s education. Manoranjan, with others, had breached the security in the Parliament and disrupted proceedings last week. He was studying in an engineering college in Bengaluru, but later dropped out.