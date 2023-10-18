Inspection panel demanded bribe, Chitrakala Parishath prez writes to minister

The Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath (CKP), a premier fine arts institution, has complained to the state government that a four-member Local Inspection Committee (LIC), constituted by Bangalore University, demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh.
In a letter to Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar, CKP president B L Shankar, a senior Congress leader, alleged that a Syndicate member, heading the committee, demanded the bribe.
“The committee has visited all the departments and administration sections. They have appreciated the functioning of the colleges. However, to our dismay and disbelief, the chairman of the committee, Dr Malini, has been demanding Rs 5 lakh as a bribe through the convener Nagalakshmi with regard to the submission of the LIC report to the university,” he said in the letter.
Shankar mentioned the institute does not have a practice of providing cash/bribe to any person for any reason whatsoever.
When contacted, Dr Malini denied the allegations. She said, “Yes, we visited the institute and verified everything as per the norms and gave positive remarks too. They are levelling false allegations.”
Dr Malini is a BU Syndicate member nominated by the Governor and Chancellor.
Meanwhile, the CKP has requested the minister to send a fresh committee for inspection. “As we have no intentions to pay Rs 5 lakh to Dr Malini and the team, we have an apprehension that the LIC, under the chairmanship of Dr Malini, that visited and inspected our College of Fine Arts, may submit an adverse report intentionally. Hence, we request you to arrange to send an alternate committee,” Shankar stated.
The LIC visited the college located at Srinivasapura, Banashankari 6th stage, for renewal of affiliation on September 9. BU officials told DH that they verified the LIC report and it had nothing adverse written.