Inspection panel demanded bribe, Chitrakala Parishath prez writes to minister

Meanwhile, the CKP has requested the minister to send a fresh committee for inspection. “As we have no intentions to pay Rs 5 lakh to Dr Malini and the team, we have an apprehension that the LIC, under the chairmanship of Dr Malini, that visited and inspected our College of Fine Arts, may submit an adverse report intentionally. Hence, we request you to arrange to send an alternate committee,” Shankar stated.