Inspired by Buddha and Basava, welfare schemes in Karnataka aimed at socio-economic equality: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah said, "Ambedkar said only when there is socio-economic-political equality, the objectives of democracy can be achieved. In 12th century sharana's like Basavanna propounded for a caste and class-free society sans superstition, filled with humanity, equality, rational thinking, and horizontal growth. They sowed the seeds of progressive thinking by encouraging inter-caste marriages. They worked for people belonging to the lower strata. Sharanas' principles are relevant at all times. They wrote vachanas in layman's language and created awareness among people about them. Basava Jayanthi celebrations can be meaningful only when people follow their principles and accept everyone without any discrimination. We should imbibe the Vishwanava principles of Kuvempu and build a humane society," he said.

He added, "I strongly believe in the philosophy of Basava, and I have the highest love and respect for it. Hence, I am walking in the path of Sharanas and implementing all our promises," Siddaramaiah said.

He also assured that the demands of Veerashaiva-Lingayat communities would be implemented considerably in the next budget.

Minister H C Mahadevappa said that the CM is following the Sharanas' culture including Dasoha culture through his Anna Bhagya scheme.

Minister Eeshwar Khandre added that Siddaramaiah follows Basava's philosophies and hence believes in inclusive growth.

A book named Hanneradane Shathamaanada Sharana Dampathigalu was also released on the occasion.

JSS Mutt seer Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamy, MLAs Tanveer Sait, K Harish Gowda, Darshan Druvanarayan, H M Ganesh Prasad, G D Harishgowda, T S Srivatsa, MLCs Marithibbegowda, D Thimmaiah were also present at the event.