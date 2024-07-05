Insult to Vivekananda: Siddaramaiah demands apology from BJP leader

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday shared a video clip claiming that BJP national general secretary Radhamohan Das Agarwal allegedly questioning the presence of Swami Vivekananda’s portrait during the state BJP executive meeting.
Highlighting this, Siddaramaiah said that this is nothing but insulting Vivekananda on his death anniversary.
Agarwal, by questioning the presence of Vivekanada’s portrait, has insulted
the entire Hindu society, he charged. “I demand a public apology on the same platform from the Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly insulting Vivekananda,” he said and added that no matter how long the Sangh Parivar pampered Vivekananda, his philosophy is not fully accepted to the BJP and Sangh parivar.
“Vivekananda preached brotherhood instead of hatred, scientific thinking instead of ignorance, interfaith coexistence instead of communal strife as the bedrock of Hinduism,” the CM maintained.
Siddaramaiah noted that Vivekananda addressed tens of thousands of people of different religions, cultures, and languages at the Chicago Parliament of the World’s Religions as ‘My dear brothers and sisters’.
“Hinduism is universal human thought. But the BJP leaders, whenever open their mouths, only incite violence by saying hit, hit, and kill. These thoughts of Vivekananda are not palatable to the BJP which sows hatred in the name of religious protection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to this. For this reason, he (Agarwal) dared to ask why there was a photo of Vivekananda in a meeting full of people,” Siddaramaiah claimed in his post.
