Insult to Vivekananda: Siddaramaiah demands apology from BJP leader

“Hinduism is universal human thought. But the BJP leaders, whenever open their mouths, only incite violence by saying hit, hit, and kill. These thoughts of Vivekananda are not palatable to the BJP which sows hatred in the name of religious protection. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is no exception to this. For this reason, he (Agarwal) dared to ask why there was a photo of Vivekananda in a meeting full of people,” Siddaramaiah claimed in his post.