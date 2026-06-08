'Insulted not just JD(S) but also people of Karnataka': Congress attacks BJP for denying RS nomination to Deve Gowda

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Congress condemns BJP for denying Rajya Sabha seat to Deve Gowda, calling it an insult to JD(S) and Karnataka.
Key highlights
• BJP's RS candidate choice
BJP nominated Prof M Nagaraja for a Rajya Sabha seat in Karnataka, excluding JD(S) chief H D Deve Gowda.
• Congress' strong reaction
Congress termed the decision an insult to JD(S) and the people of Karnataka, vowing political consequences.
• JD(S)'s political dilemma
Congress criticised JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for accepting the insult to retain his ministerial post.
• Upcoming Rajya Sabha polls
Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are up for election on June 25, with Congress fielding Mallikarjun Kharge.
• Assembly strength dynamics
Congress holds 135 MLAs in Karnataka's 224-member Assembly, while BJP has 62 and JD(S) has 18.
Key statistics
135
Congress MLAs in Karnataka Assembly
62
BJP MLAs in Karnataka Assembly
18
JD(S) MLAs in Karnataka Assembly
4
Rajya Sabha seats up for election in Karnataka
June 25
Term end date for Rajya Sabha seats
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:44 IST