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Homeindiakarnataka

Intense discussions mark Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit ahead of former's swearing-in on June 3

The two leaders held separate meetings with Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal late on Monday night.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsCongressDelhiKarnatakaD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahIndia Politics

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