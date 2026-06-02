Intense discussions mark Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah's Delhi visit ahead of former's swearing-in on June 3

<p>New Delhi: In a day marked by intense deliberations, Karnataka caretaker Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/dk-shivakumar-praises-gandhi-familys-role-in-his-rise-ahead-of-taking-oath-as-karnataka-cm-4025130">D K Shivakumar </a>remained engaged in high-level discussions to finalise the list of ministers for the new Council of Ministers. </p><p>The two leaders, who arrived in the national capital together on Monday, held separate meetings with Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal late on Monday night.</p><p>On Tuesday morning, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar attended a meeting at the residence of former Energy Minister K J George. Venugopal and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala were also in attendance.</p>.Congress leaders huddle in Delhi to finalise probable list of ministers ahead of DK Shivakumar's swearing-in as CM.<p>This was followed by a key meeting chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence at 12:45 PM, which was joined by Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. The discussions lasted for nearly an hour.</p><p>Later, around 5 PM, another meeting took place at Venugopal’s residence. Those present included Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar, Surjewala, Venugopal, and Yatindra Siddaramaiah.</p><p>Meanwhile, a large number of aspirants — including former ministers, MLAs, and MLCs — who have been camping in Delhi continued to lobby aggressively for a place in the new Council of Ministers.</p>