Intense heat, low soil moisture spell doom for Bagalkot’s grape growers

The commercial crops of the taluk - grapes and pomegranate - are wilting due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures and humidity and low and depleting soil moisture. A few farmers are trying in vain to save crops with tanker water.
“Two acres of grape crop has wilted due to lack of moisture. Two borewells in the farm have dried up. I had spent Rs 8 lakh three years back for the crop. All my efforts to save the crop have gone to waste. Crops in the neighbouring farms too have wilted. The story of many farmers in the district is no different,” Anand Desai, a farmer from Savalagi, poured out his woes to DH.
“The farmers of Gote, Gadyal, Kajibilagi, Kannolli, TungalKonnur, Hulyal and surrounding villages in the taluk have lost their crops and mounting debts meant they are in a knee-deep crisis. The authorities used to release water into the canal every year. But this time, with monsoon playing truant, water didn’t flow in the canal and the water table in the region has gone down further,” Satish Ainapur, an aggrieved farmer, said.
“The prices of grapes and raisins have decreased sharply in the last two years. However, the rates of fertiliser and pesticides have doubled. Because of this, the growers are struggling to maintain the vineyards,” Ajit Nyamagouda, a grape grower, lamented
Kashinath Byadagi, a grape grower, said the state government should rescue horticulture farmers with a new scheme. “The farmers would suffer losses for four to five years if the commercial crops like grapes, lemon and pomegranate wilt. The government should bail the farmers out with adequate compensation,” he demanded.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:04 IST)