Intense heat, low soil moisture spell doom for Bagalkot’s grape growers

“Two acres of grape crop has wilted due to lack of moisture. Two borewells in the farm have dried up. I had spent Rs 8 lakh three years back for the crop. All my efforts to save the crop have gone to waste. Crops in the neighbouring farms too have wilted. The story of many farmers in the district is no different,” Anand Desai, a farmer from Savalagi, poured out his woes to DH.