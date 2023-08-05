Intensified immunisation campaign to begin this month in Karnataka

The campaign would enhance coverage for all vaccines in National Immunisation Schedule, with a focus on dropout/due children and pregnant women living in high-risk areas like slums, peri-urban areas, among nomads and migrant workers. The campaign will be conducted for six working days each, on three months - August 7-12, September 11-16 and October 9-14. A total of 24,943 vaccination sessions will be held. A salient feature of the campaign is the use of Centre’s recently launched U-WIN app, on which beneficiaries will be registered and e-vaccination certificates issued, Rao said.