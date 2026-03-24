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Inter-caste marriage: Karnataka Assembly passes bill against 'honour' killing, crimes

The bill provides legal protection against crimes committed in the name of ‘honour’ and ‘tradition’ that violate individual’s liberty, autonomy and dignity in case of an inter-caste marriage.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 21:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka AssemblyHonour KillingInter-caste marriage

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