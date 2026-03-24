<p>Bengaluru: The Assembly on Monday passed a bill against any conduct that interferes with individual freedom of choice in marriage.</p>.<p>The bill provides legal protection against crimes committed in the name of ‘honour’ and ‘tradition’ that violate individual’s liberty, autonomy and dignity in case of an inter-caste marriage.</p>.<p>The Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition (Eva Nammava Eva Nammava) Bill 2026, was passed, despite objections raised by BJP members. </p>.<p>Law Minister H K Patil, tabling the bill, said though society agreed to common social values and shunned caste discrimination, it did not reflect in practice.</p>.<p>“We hear about honour killings. This law paves the way for social transformation or even revolution as it gives legal safeguards to prevent crimes committed against persons choosing inter-caste marriages,” said Patil. </p>.<p>The district magistrate would be present at the Eva Nammava Vedike - a safe platform created by the government to ensure safety during the inter-caste marriage ceremony, the minister said. </p>.<p>“Couples are being subjected to harassment. They are becoming victims of crime or forced to elope,” he added. </p>.<p>Former law minister S Suresh Kumar objected to section 4 of the Bill that mentions that the couple desirous of marrying each other needed to declare their age and “willingness to be together”. </p>.<p>“The government should clarify if it means willingness to live-in. A legislation should leave no scope for misinterpretation,” said Kumar, who argued people’s mindset needed to change and that existing laws were sufficient to address honour killings. </p>.<p>Karkala MLA V Sunil Kumar demanded to know how the new law was better than Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. </p>.<p>“You brought a new bill for hate speech, Vemula bill and now Evanaarava bill, though central laws have comprehensively addressed these issues. A murder is a murder. Why do we need a second law?”. </p>.<p>Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka flagged concerns over the government not addressing the issue of poor conviction due to witnesses turning hostile.</p>.<p>He felt the prescribed punishment in the bill was diluting the provisions under the central law.</p>.<p>“A murder warrants lifer or death. But the bill proposes five years imprisonment,” Ashoka said. </p>.<p>Patil defended the bill, saying there were 25 provisions and crimes included not only murder, but other offences.</p>.<p>The law empowers the government to appoint members to the Eva Nammava Vedike and prescribe the nature of training to a district judge presiding over a designated special fast track court. </p>.<p>The minister asserted that the new Act would in no way prejudice the provisions under the central Acts (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023) and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. </p>.<p>“We will consider the opinions of Opposition members while framing rules,” Patil assured. </p>