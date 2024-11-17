Inter-state liquor racket in Karnataka? Cops seize unauthorised booze worth Rs 1.64 lakh

<p>Mangaluru: Personnel from the Mangaluru sub-division of Excise Department seized over 100 litres of unauthorised liquor worth Rs 1.64 lakh from a building at Kambala Cross in Mangaluru. </p><p>Excise officials said they seized liquor from an establishment situated at Kambala Cross in Kodiabail during a raid. Giving out details of the seized liquor, officials said they seized 19.5 litres of defence or military liquor, 52.5 litres of Goa-made liquor, three litres of Karnataka IMFL, and around three litres of tax-free foreign liquor, 21.5 litres of Goa beer, 0.33 litres of Karnataka beer and 1.3 litres of defence beer.</p><p>The officials said that there were no documents for all the seized liquor. The value of the seized goods is around Rs 1.64 lakh. The accused, identified as Amith AP, is absconding. South zone excise sub inspector P Harish regfistered a case as the unauthorised storage of liquor intended for sale is an offence under the Excise Act and rules.</p><p>Stating that the liquor appeared to be a part of inter-district and inter - state racket, the officials suspect that unauthorised storage could be linked to seizure of Goa liquor from a house of Avinash Malli in Karkala taluk on November 14.</p><p>Deputy Superintendent Santosh Modgi conducted the raid on the direction of Excise Deputy Commissioner T M Srinivas and Joint Commissioner C G Balakrishna.</p>