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Interdisciplinary research will shape future of healthcare: Karnataka Governor

The governor underlined the importance of integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and modern medical sciences to create holistic healthcare systems that are more effective and humane.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:40 IST
Karnataka NewsMandyaHealthcareThawarchand Gehlot

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