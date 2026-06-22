Interdisciplinary research will shape future of healthcare: Karnataka Governor

<p>Nagamangala (Mandya): Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot on Monday said challenges to modern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/healthcare">healthcare</a> can be overcome by interdisciplinary collaboration. </p><p>"Interdisciplinary collaboration and translation research are essential to address the increasingly complex challenges in modern healthcare. The future of health sciences lies in the integration of knowledge and technologies from diverse disciplines", said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Thawarchand-Gehlot">Gehlot</a> while speaking after inaugurating a conference on 'Interdisciplinary Approaches in Health Sciences for Translational Research'. </p>.Hyderabad ophthalmologists raise alarm over nexus between healthcare aggregators, hospitals & TPAs.<p>The event was organised by Adichunchanagiri University and the Adichunchanagiri Institute for Molecular Medicine (AIMM) at the BGS Auditorium, in Nagamangala, Mandya district. </p><p>The Governor recalled the contributions of Adichunchanagiri mutt to education, healthcare, social equality and nation building. He paid tributes to the late seer Balagangadharanatha Swami and appreciated the leadership of Nirmalanandanatha Swami, for the institution to make significant strides in higher education, scientific research, healthcare, skill development and community welfare.</p><p>Highlighting growing healthcare challenges, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases and mental health disorders, the governor observed that effective solution requires collaboration among experts from medicine, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, public health and engineering.</p><p>"Artificial intelligence and data analytics are bringing transformative changes to healthcare through early diagnosis and drug discovery. The collective efforts of scientists, doctors, biotechnologists, statisticians and policymakers for developing Covid vaccine is an example of interdisciplinary research," he said.</p><p>"Health research will play a crucial role in realising the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'. The National Education Policy 2020, with an emphasis on multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary education, is opening new avenues for research and innovation," Gehlot added.</p><p>The governor underlined the importance of integrating Ayurveda, Yoga and modern medical sciences to create holistic healthcare systems that are more effective and humane.</p><p>"The AIMM has emerged as a leading centre for biomedical research, translational medicine, cancer biology, molecular diagnostics and healthcare innovation," he said.</p><p>Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanaprakash Rudrappa Patil, MLA N Chaluvarayaswamy, professor K N Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor S N Sridhar, Registrar C K Subbaraya, K S Rangappa, Shin-ichiro Nishimura of Japan, and AIMM Director Dr Shobit were present.</p>