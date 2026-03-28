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Internal quota activists resolve to defeat Congress in Karnataka bypolls

A group of internal reservation activists on Friday slammed the state government’s decision to postpone the state Cabinet meeting as a “major betrayal."
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:53 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:53 IST
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