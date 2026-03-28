<p>Bengaluru: A group of internal reservation activists on Friday slammed the state government’s decision to postpone the state Cabinet meeting as a “major betrayal,” and claimed that they had resolved to defeat Congress candidates in Davangere South and Bagalkot constituencies.</p>.<p>“In the byelections announced in Davangere and Bagalkot, the internal reservation activists have decided to defeat candidates of the Congress party which has betrayed this movement. We appeal to all conscious citizens of Karnataka who have supported this demand for social justice over the past 35 years to support our stand,” the activists said in a press release.</p>.<p>The activists urged the government not to celebrate the birth anniversaries of leaders like Dr B R Ambedkar and Babu Jagjivan Ram. </p>.<p>“Communities will celebrate these great leaders on their own. If the government attempts to organize celebrations, including those in front of Vidhana Soudha and at district levels, internal reservation activists will stage protests and lay siege.”</p>