Internal quota among Dalits: Siddaramaiah govt may not act beyond tabling report

In what could be a new flashpoint for the Congress, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing pressure to act on the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission’s recommendation on internal reservation among Dalits.
This is seen as a delicate matter that backfired on the previous BJP government.
The demand to introduce internal reservation is being led by SC (Left) leaders of the Congress. On Monday, Food & Civil Supplies Minister K H Muniyappa called for statewide protests.
The SC (Right), Lambanis and Bhovis - touchable Dalits - are not in favour of the Sadashiva Commission’s report. They fear that their prospects would be hit going by the “unscientific” report.
Given the sensitivity, it is likely that the government will stop at tabling the report in the legislature, sources said.
On Tuesday, Home Minister G Parameshwara, an SC (Right), said he had asked Siddaramaiah to table the Sadashiva Commission’s report in the upcoming Belagavi session of the legislature. “There was an SC/ST convention in Chitradurga where a 10-point declaration was adopted, which included tabling the report,” he said, adding that everyone will have to come on to the same page.
Social Welfare Minister Dr H C Mahadevappa, also SC (Right), said the government will have to check legalities. “It’s a decades-old agitation and the Sadashiva Commission was appointed to protect the interests of SCs,” he said.
“But the previous government rejected the report. Can we revive a rejected report? Also, the Supreme Court has constituted a 7-judge bench to hear the matter. So, this needs discussion,” he said, urging the untouchables to stay united.
The Sadashiva Commission submitted its report in 2012. It recommended internal reservation of 6% for SC (Left), 5% for SC (Right), 3% for touchables and 1% for other SCs.
Between 2013 and 2018, the Siddaramaiah-led Congress was accused of sitting on the report angering the SC (Left) who argue that most of the reservation benefits are taken by the SC (Right).
Just before the 2023 Assembly polls, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government “rejected” the Sadashiva Commission report. Using a different methodology, it decided to recommend to the union government internal reservation of 6% for SC (Left), 5.5% for SC (Right), 4.5% for touchables and 1% for others, which led to protests by Lambanis, who feared that they would lose out.