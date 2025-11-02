Internal quota bill to be introduced in winter session: Minister

<p>Bagalkot: The state government will introduce a Bill to implement the internal reservation among Scheduled Communities during the winter session of the legislature, Excise and Bagalkot District Minister R B Thimmapur said on Saturday</p>.<p>The report on internal quota for SCs was accepted during the Cabinet meeting in August. The Cabinet then was in favour of implementing it through ordinance route. </p><p>But later it was dropped fearing legal hurdles. The government has now decided to get the Bill passed in the winter session to provide legal backing, the minister told reporters here. The nomadic communities have sought a separate 1% internal reservation. </p><p>The chief minister has assured them of doing social justice, he said. The government has relaxed the age limit for job aspirants due to inordinate delay in recruitment. The process will be initiated soon, he said.</p>