Internal quota: Decision after polls, says DKS

<p>Bengaluru: </p>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday reassured Scheduled Caste (SC) leaders that the government will take a decision on internal reservation after the elections to various states.</p>.<p>Shivakumar was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event organised by the Karnataka Congress. </p>.<p>“We’ve demonstrated our commitment towards internal reservation. We decided on the 6-6-5 formula. But the court has asked us to restrict Scheduled Castes reservation to 15%,” Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress president, said. </p>.<p>“BJP and others will try to mislead you. For us, all Scheduled Castes are one. There’s no need to fight for half a per cent or one per cent. All of you are in the 15% bracket. Did Ambedkar tell you to fight amongst yourselves for internal reservation?” Shivakumar said. </p>.<p>“Reservation is the property of the Congress. It’s a Congress programme,” he said.</p>