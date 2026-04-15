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Internal quota: Decision after polls, says DKS

“Did Ambedkar tell you to fight amongst yourselves for internal reservation?” Shivakumar said.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 02:17 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 02:17 IST
KarnatakaDK Shivakumar

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