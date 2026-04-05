Internal quota: Home minister opposes 6:6:5 formula

<p>Davangere: Criticising the internal reservation formula 6:6:5 finalised by the government, Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that “the strength of scheduled castes was 24.1% earlier. But it was cut down to 6:6:5 formula through political conspiracies. BJP has cut down reservation percentage of SCs over the years”. </p>.<p>He was speaking at a meeting of the district Chalavadi Mahasabha held in the city on Friday as part of poll campaign.</p>.Internal quota maze puts CM Siddaramaiah's manouevring skills to test.<p>“It is unfortunate and this should not have happened as the strength of scheduled castes has been cut down drastically.” He charged that BJP had meted out injustice to SCs.</p>.<p>Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said the government would take up internal reservation for SCs after the bypolls.</p>