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Internal quota: Home minister opposes 6:6:5 formula

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, he said the government would take up internal reservation for SCs after the bypolls.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 01:41 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 01:41 IST
India NewsKarnataka Newshome minister

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