Internal quota maze puts CM Siddaramaiah's manouevring skills to test

<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah once again finds himself navigating a familiar, but politically fraught terrain, a complex maze of caste and reservation politics that has repeatedly shaped electoral fortunes in Karnataka.</p>.<p>The current flashpoint is the demand for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SCs). With litigation pending and no clear consensus within the Cabinet, the matter has become politically sensitive for Siddaramaiah, widely regarded as the architect of the AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) social coalition.</p>.<p>The SC (Left) or Madiga community has for decades demanded internal reservation to ensure a more equitable distribution of benefits. There was the Justice A J Sadashiva Commission, a Cabinet sub-committee headed by (former law minister) J C Madhuswamy, and more recently, the one-man commission led by Justice H N Nagamohan Das to implement internal reservation.</p>.<p>The Madhuswamy panel under the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government derived the 6–5.5–4.5–1 formula — 6% for Madigas, 5.5% for Holeyas, 4.5% for Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities, and 1% for nomadic and semi-nomadic groups. This, after the Bommai government hiked SC/ST quota - from 15% to 17% for SCs and 3% to 7% for STs - taking the total reservation to 56%, breaching the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>But Madhuswamy's formula was opposed by Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities, which argued that it curtailed their share.</p>.<p>The debate gathered momentum after the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on August 1, 2024, empowering states to provide internal reservation among Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.</p>.<p>The Siddaramaiah government constituted the Das Commission, which proposed 1–6–5–4–1 formula — 1% for 59 nomadic, semi-nomadic and highly vulnerable communities; 6% for Madiga and 18 affiliated castes; 5% for Holeya and 16 affiliated castes; 4% for Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities; and 1% for Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra communities.</p>.<p>But following differences within the Cabinet, two communities grouped with Madigas were shifted to Holeya category, while Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida and Adi Andhra were given the option to join either the Madiga or Holeya groups.</p>.<p>The nomadic communities were clubbed with Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha and the government adopted the 6–6–5 formula (17% quota).</p>.<p>The nomadic communities petitioned the High Court stating they had been grouped with communities that were better placed socially and economically.</p>.<p>The High Court, while allowing ongoing recruitment, has directed appointments to be subjected to the final outcome of petitions related to enhanced reservation (as it exceeds 50% cap) and internal quota.</p>.<p>The ruling Congress passed the internal reservation Bill and following protests by job aspirants at Dharwad demanding recruitment to 2.84 lakh government vacancies, Dalit ministers convinced Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to grant assent to the Bill. But, on February 26, the Cabinet failed to reach consensus. Even though the government decided to initiate recruitment for 56,432 jobs within a month (for 15%), there is no clarity on internal reservation. This has triggered protests from opposition parties and Madiga community.</p>.<p>Holeya (SC right), Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities have expressed reservations about introducing internal reservation in the current recruitment cycle, arguing it could weaken their position within the SC category. </p>.<p>It is also believed that Siddaramaiah may be going slow on the issue as he does not want to antagonise the SC (right) ministers, some of who are backing his leadership amid the tussle with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.</p>.<p>For the chief minister, the stakes are significant. The Kuruba strongman built his political identity around the AHINDA coalition, but divisions within Scheduled Caste communities threaten to strain that carefully cultivated social base.</p>.<p>Karnataka's political history offers several reminders of how caste interventions can reshape electoral outcomes. Removal of Veerendra Patil as CM by the Congress leadership in 1990 drove the Lingayat community towards the BJP.</p>.<p>Again, the Siddaramaiah government backing the 'separate Lingayat religion' contributed to the Congress' defeat in 2018. Congress was accused to trying to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayats.</p>.<p>How Siddaramaiah navigates competing demands within SC communities while preserving the broader AHINDA coalition could be a test of his political survival instincts.</p>