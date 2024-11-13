Internal quotas: Karnataka govt appoints Justice Nagmohan Das to head panel

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has appointed retired High Court judge Justice HN Nagmohan Das to head a commission to recommend internal reservation among Scheduled Castes (SC). </p><p>In its order, the social welfare department said Justice Das has two months to collect empirical data and recommend sub-classification of SCs. </p><p>Justice Das is already heading a panel that is looking into the "40 per cent commission" allegation levelled against the previous BJP government. </p>.Will PM Modi quit if proven wrong, asks Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on excise funds allegations.<p>This appointment came after the Cabinet, on October 28, decided to implement internal reservation among SCs by constituting a new commission following a Supreme Court ruling that empowered States to carry out the exercise. </p><p>Justice Das is no stranger to this subject. Earlier, he headed a commission that recommended increasing reservation for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for Scheduled Tribes from 3 per cent to 7 per cent. It was based on this that the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government decided to hike the quotas. </p><p>The retired judge also headed an expert committee, constituted by Siddaramaiah during his first term as CM, to decide on according 'religious minority' status to the Lingayat community. </p>