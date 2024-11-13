Home
karnataka

Internal quotas: Karnataka govt appoints Justice Nagmohan Das to head panel

In its order, the social welfare department said Justice Das has two months to collect empirical data and recommend sub-classification of SCs.
harath Joshi
Bharath Joshi
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 17:04 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 17:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaReservationKarnataka High Court

