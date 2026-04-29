<p>Bengaluru: The state government has issued an order implementing internal reservation within the 15% quota available to Scheduled <br>Castes.</p>.<p>Within the SC quota, the allocation is 5.25%, 5.25%, and 4.50% respectively to Category ‘A’ (Dalit Left), Category ‘B’ (Dalit Right) and Category ‘C’ (touchable and marginalised nomadic <br>communities).</p>.<p>The order also instructs all departments to expedite direct recruitment to 56,432 posts already approved by the Finance Department.</p>.Internal Reservation for Scheduled Castes: Nomadic Communities to approach Karnataka High Court.<p>In Category ‘C’, 20% of government jobs and seats in educational institutions will be reserved for the 59 most backward groups within the Scheduled Castes. If candidates from these 59 communities are not available at any time, those posts and seats will be allotted to other castes within Category ‘C’, the order states</p>