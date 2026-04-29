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Internal reservation: Karnataka govt issues order

The order also instructs all departments to expedite direct recruitment to 56,432 posts already approved by the Finance Department.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 21:30 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 21:30 IST
Karnataka NewsReservation

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