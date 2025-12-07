<p>Two directives by the Karnataka High Court have put the Congress government in a tight spot. </p>.<p>On October 16, the court directed the government not to finalise recruitments that are being done following the implementation of internal reservation for Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 6-6-5 formula. </p>.<p>On December 2, the court barred the government from making fresh recruitment as per the 56% reservation in the state. This has left the government worried about ramifications, legal and political. </p>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a closed-door meeting on the matter on Saturday. </p>.<p>In 2022, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government increased reservations for SCs from 15% to 17% and for STs from 3% to 7%.</p>.<p>This took the total quantum of reservations to 56%, breaching the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court in the Indira Sawhney case. </p>.<p>States like Tamil Nadu (69%) and Jharkhand (77%), which have breached the 50% cap, enjoy legal protection as their decisions are ring-fenced by the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.</p>.<p>Of late, courts have insisted on the 50% cap. When the Bihar government sought to increase reservations share in the state to 65%, the decision was struck down by the HC there. The Supreme Court hasn’t stayed the HC’s ruling. </p>.<p>Similarly, the Telangana HC imposed a stay on the state government’s decision to hike OBC reservations by breaching the 50% cap. On October 16, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea by the Telangana government challenging the HC’s stay. </p>.<p>Against this backdrop, there are serious concerns that Karnataka’s 56% reservation may get struck down. </p>.<p>However, some experts questioned the logic behind the courts’ insistence on 50% quota. They say the BJP-led union government’s decision to introduce 10% quota for economically weaker sections also breached the 50% mark.</p>.<p>The issue of increasing quota share to 56% is intrinsically linked to internal reservation dispute, as the 6-6-5 formula of the government is based on the new 17% reservation for SCs. </p>.<p>The 17% reservation for SCs is divided into three parts: 6% for group A (SC left/Madigas), 6% for group B (SC right/Holeya) and 5% for group C (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma, Korcha and 'most backward' communities). </p>.<p>Opposing this 6-6-5 formula, which grouped 59 ‘most backward' communities with the ‘less backward’ Lambani, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha communities, the confederation of untouchable SC communities of Karnataka has moved the HC.</p>.<p>The nomadic communities have been relentlessly protesting against the decision and seeking a separate 1% reservation as proposed by the 1-6-5-4-1 formula recommended by the Justice Nagamohan Das Commission’s report, which oversaw a survey of SCs to decide on internal quota. They have also sought a separate board for nomadic communities and special package. </p>.<p>Though the government has agreed to their demands ‘in-principle,’ the confederation is disillusioned by the government’s failure to fulfil its demands, and has warned of a stir at the winter session of legislature in Belagavi.</p>.<p>Sources said the government is considering many options, including a return to the earlier 15% quota for SCs. A source termed the potential quota reversal as ‘inevitable’ under current quota constraints.</p>.<p>Congress leader and former social welfare minister H Anjaneya, who hails from Madiga community, told <span class="italic">DH</span> that in the event of a return to 15% quota model, the formula suggested by A J Sadashiva Commission (6% for Madiga & affiliated communities, 5% for Holeyas & affiliated communities, 3% for Bhovi, Lambani, Korma and Korcha castes and 1% reservation for nomadic communities) was preferable. </p>.<p>Earlier, the government had planned to introduce a Bill supporting it’s 6-6-5 formula for internal reservation, in winter session. This is now uncertain. </p>