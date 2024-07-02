International conference to be held in August to solve man-animal conflicts in Karnataka: Minister Eshwar Khandre

Mangaluru: An international conference to find a solution to man-animal conflict in the state will be held in August, said Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.

Speaking after launching social an afforestation programme to plant 10 lakh saplings across the state organised by Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project (SKDRDP) and forest department at Salumarada Thimmakka Tree Park at Alampuri in Bantwal taluk on Tuesday, he said there is a rise in man-animal conflict in the state.

“Along with the protection of wild animals, we have to save the lives of the people from wild animal attacks. The conference will discuss in length on man-animal conflict and find a solution to increase in elephant attacks. The area under forest has declined and commercial activities have come up in the buffer zone. Further, there is a rise in weeds like lantana in the forest, which were also the reason for increase in man-animal conflict."

As per a report, Karnataka has 6,395 elephants, and tops the country in elephant population. There are 263 tigers in the state.

Elephant attacks have increased in Karnataka as elephants and wild animals have been straying into the villages, he said.

Stressing the need to increase the green cover by planting more saplings, he said total geographical area under forest should be at least 33 per cent to maintain ecological stability.