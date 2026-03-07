<p>With self-confidence, perseverance and grit, these women achievers have braved challenges and carved their own niche in their chosen fields, emerging as inspirations for women on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-womens-day">International Women’s Day</a>.</p>.<p><strong>H K Puttamma: From homemaker to pioneering farm entreprenuer</strong></p>.<p>"Life is difficult, but not impossible," says 46-year-old farm woman, entrepreneur and resource person H K Puttamma from Thorebommanahalli of Maddur taluk in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mandya">Mandya</a> district.</p><p>Puttamma, a homemaker and farmer’s daughter who had no farming experience, chose farming for her livelihood at the age of 34, about 12 years ago in 2014, during a severe family crisis due to loans after her husband suffered losses in business. </p>.<p>She pursued a diploma in an agriculture course through KVK VC Farm, Mandya, after a 20-year gap in education since completing second PUC, and attended Krishi melas and agriculture department camps.</p>.<p>Now she has succeeded as a farm woman by practising sustainable organic integrated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/farming">farming</a>, preserving cultural practices while integrating modern methods and technologies for water conservation, utilising government benefits and organic fertilisers, and cultivating sugarcane, paddy, seasonal crops, vegetables and flowers, while also rearing cows and sheep. She has even discovered a brinjal breed.</p>.<p>Puttamma has also pursued various courses and is now known for her cocoon silk handicrafts, wherein she uses waste cocoon shells to carve artefacts such as flowers, baskets and bouquets, which are used and showcased at several state and national government events.</p>.<p>She has inspired and trained more than 5,000 rural women as a resource person for government institutes on adopting climate-resilient farming and sustainable agricultural practices, resulting in a 30% increase in crop yield. She offers vocational courses to create alternative income sources through value-added food processing, packaging, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dairy-products">dairy products</a> and cocoon craft.</p>.Padma Shri awardee Dr Shubha V: Guiding flights, inspiring generations.<p>She started the Srikanteshwara self-help group and facilitated the formation of 25 other SHGs. She also helped women establish women-led agri-produce collectives for better market linkages. She creates awareness on microfinance opportunities for women entrepreneurs, participates in plantation drives and promotes environmental awareness, afforestation, sustainable living, health, hygiene and legal rights, while mobilising women to participate in local governance.</p><p>Mother of Harshith Patel and Nikith Patel, and wife of T N Srikantswamy, Puttamma has been honoured by state and central governments, several agriculture universities and institutions with the Bhoomee Award, Nagarika Krishi Award and several other recognitions.</p>.What’s lined up for Women’s Day in Bengaluru.<p>Puttamma is part of several organisations and serves as president of the women’s wing of the southern region of Bharathiya Kisan Sangha. She fights for the rights and dignity of farmers to ensure fair access to resources, markets, government support and scientific prices.</p>.<p><strong>Padma Priya: Rising tennis star</strong></p>. <p>International junior lawn tennis player Padmapriya Ramesh Kumar, 13, daughter of IFS officers P Ramesh Kumar and M Malathi Priya, started learning <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tennis">tennis</a> at the age of six. Making the best of opportunities and trained by several coaches, she is currently coached by Raghuveer Ponnuswamy. Padma is now a pride of Mysuru as she stands No. 1 in the All India Tennis Association and No. 2 in the Asian <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/international-tennis-federation">Tennis Federation</a> (Under-14 girls) rankings, after winning a huge list of national and international tournaments and bagging several laurels.</p><p>Padma, a Class 8 student, aims to play Women’s Tennis Association tournaments and win Grand Slams and an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/olympic">Olympic</a> medal for India. She is also a passionate Mandala artist.</p>.<p><strong>S Anagha: Defying odds with academic excellence</strong></p>.<p>Overcoming all challenges, visually challenged S Anagha has not just won a gold medal for scoring the highest marks in MA Kannada, but has also pursued Vidwath in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/carnatic-music">Carnatic music</a>. She is currently pursuing her PhD as well.</p><p>There was no bound to the happiness of her and her parents, K K Sathish and K N Pushpalatha, recently when she got married to another visually challenged achiever, Jayanth Srinivas, son of C S Annapurna and Jayaram Tatachar. Jayanth, who has completed MBA and MS degrees, earlier served in Canada and now works in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>These visually challenged couple and all these women achievers indeed stand as testimony that nothing is impossible.</p>