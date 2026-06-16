Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Investors duped of Rs 6 crore in work-from-home scam in Karnataka's Tumakuru

According to a complaint filed by Sunil of Raghavendra Nagar, the accused had convinced people that the company is government-approved.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 June 2026, 01:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us