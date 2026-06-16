Investors duped of Rs 6 crore in work-from-home scam in Karnataka's Tumakuru

<p>Tumakuru: Lured by the promise of earning between Rs 20,000 and Rs 28,000 per month by working from home, several people in the district have allegedly lost crores of rupees in a fraud scheme.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Tilak Park Police Station against Bommala Rajesh, owner of SLV Mahila Mart and Marketing in Jayanagar, Tumakuru city, and manager Krishnamurthy, along with Parvathi, Kavya, Abhishek, Prajwal, Hemanth, and Durgeshappa, on charges of cheating investors of over Rs six crore. Rajesh is a resident of Malur in Kolar district, while the others are residents of Tumakuru city.</p>.Karnataka's new scam economy: How cybercriminals exploit social media and encrypted apps.<p>According to a complaint filed by Sunil of Raghavendra Nagar, the accused had convinced people that the company is government-approved. They allegedly promised to supply raw materials for packing agarbattis, floor-cleaning mats, and candles, and assured investors that an initial investment of Rs one lakh will yield monthly returns ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000.</p>.<p>Believing these claims, Sunil, his wife, relatives, and friends together invested Rs 6.75 crore in the company.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Sunil alleged that over 600 people had been cheated in a similar manner, with loss estimated between Rs 60 crore and Rs 70 crore. The accused reportedly collected money through PhonePe, bank transfers, and cash payments at the mart, issuing receipts to investors. People from other districts had also invested in the scheme. The complaint further stated that the company collected deposits without obtaining government approval.</p>