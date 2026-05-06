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IPL final shifted to Ahmedabad for bigger stadium, not ticket issue: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru was originally expected to host the final as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were the defending champions.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 17:06 IST
Karnataka NewsIPLRCBDK Shivakumar

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