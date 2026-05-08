<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that commercial viability may have been the reason the BCCI decided to change the venue of the IPL final from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister clarified that the venue change didn’t have anything to do with giving match tickets to legislators. </p>.<p>“This has nothing to do with it. How many passes have been given? What difference will four passes make?” the Home Minister asked. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The BCCI had announced on Wednesday that the IPL final on May 31 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium instead of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Five matches have been played here, and there weren’t any security complaints. They (BCCI) have no complaints regarding the arrangements. There have been no complaints from the IPL, RCB or KSCA about police or administration,” Parameshwara said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The home minister said that unofficially, it was learnt that of the 33,000 seats at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, around 7,000-8,000 seats are blocked for VIPs, sponsors, RCB and the teams playing the final match. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Only about 25,000 passes will remain. Since it will not work out commercially, they might have decided to shift the match to Ahmedabad, which has a one-lakh-seat capacity. Since the beginning, this has been discussed. KSCA wanted the match to happen in Bengaluru. Their rules state that the first and last matches should be held at the home turf of the defending champion. Perhaps, it appears, BCCI made an exception,” he added.</p>