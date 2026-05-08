Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

IPL final venue shift likely due to commercial viability: G Parameshwara

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister clarified that the venue change didn’t have anything to do with giving match tickets to legislators.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 21:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaIPLG Parameshwara

Follow us on :

Follow Us