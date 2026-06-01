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Homeindiakarnataka

'IPL final venue shifted to Gujarat due to politics': Karnataka CM-designate Shivakumar lashes out at organisers

'The IPL final match should have happened in Bengaluru. Injustice has been done to us,' said Shivakumar.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 23:56 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 23:56 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsIPLRCBD K ShivakumarKarnataka Politics

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