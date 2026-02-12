<p>Bengaluru: The Cabinet on Thursday decided to allow IPL matches in 2026 at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy Stadium</a>, but directed the Home Department to issue specific directions to be complied.</p><p>Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil said: "The specific directions and conditions to be followed will be issued through an order by Home Minister (G Parameshwara) either tomorrow or day after."</p>.Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara gives update on IPL matches in Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p>Patil explained that the report of the Cunha Committee, which had been formed after the June 04 stampede that led to the death of 11 individuals, was seriously considered. </p><p>"The recommendations of the expert committee headed by Maheshwar Rao will also be considered," the minister added.</p><p>Patil explained that the Cabinet had discussed widening gates at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p><p>According to sources, there are high chances that the inaugural match of the 2026 IPL edition will be held at Chinnaswamy Stadium itself, since Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are the defending champions.</p>