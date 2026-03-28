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IPL tickets row: Vijayendra, Surya disagree with Ashoka, slam ‘VIP culture’

Ashoka, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and BJP MLA Abhay Patil had sought tickets for MLAs, which was also supported by Speaker U T Khader.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 20:25 IST
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R Ashoka
R Ashoka
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Published 27 March 2026, 20:25 IST
CongressKarnatakaIPL

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