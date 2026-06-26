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Homeindiakarnataka

Iranna Kadadi lauds FCI Karnataka for good performance in grain management

The reduction in losses during storage and transportation, he added, reflects the efficiency of the Karnataka Region.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 02:29 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 02:29 IST
Karnataka NewsgrainsFCI

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