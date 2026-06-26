Iranna Kadadi lauds FCI Karnataka for good performance in grain management

<p>Belagavi: Rajya Sabha Member Iranna Kadadi said the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Karnataka Region, has achieved outstanding performance in quality management by ensuring safe transportation, zero losses, and minimal wastage during the storage and movement of foodgrains.</p>.<p>He was speaking at the State Level Consultative Committee (SLC) meeting of the FCI held at a private hotel in Belagavi on Thursday, where he reviewed the action plan and performance of the Karnataka Region for 2025–26.</p>.<p>Kadadi appreciated the Karnataka Region for strictly adhering to the standards and guidelines issued by the FCI headquarters and the Department of Food and Public Distribution in storage, transportation, and quality management of foodgrains.</p>.<p><strong>No damage</strong></p>.<p>He noted that despite handling large quantities of foodgrains, no significant damage, deterioration, or quality loss has been recorded over the past five years. He said scientific storage practices and strict monitoring have ensured a continuous and reliable supply under the Public Distribution System (PDS).</p>.<p>The reduction in losses during storage and transportation, he added, reflects the efficiency of the Karnataka Region.</p>.<p>He further stated that in the previous financial year, a total of 52.91 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains were distributed across the state under various schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, PM Poshan scheme, and Integrated Child Development Services.</p>.<p>To meet the state’s requirements, 54,53,948 metric tonnes of rice and wheat were transported to Karnataka by rail from surplus-producing states. He added that the FCI currently has a storage capacity of 10.68 lakh metric tonnes across 61 godowns in the state. Additional warehouses with a combined capacity of 2.45 lakh metric tonnes are being developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, he said.</p>.<p><strong>Conducts inspection</strong></p>.<p>After the meeting, Kadadi visited the FCI godown at Benakanahalli village in Belagavi taluk and inspected storage facilities, safety measures, and systems for distribution under the PDS.</p>.<p>He reviewed operations with officials and expressed satisfaction with the scientific methods adopted to maintain grain quality.</p>.<p>FCI General Manager B O Maheshwarappa, Assistant General Manager Ramesh Nayak, Belagavi District Food and Civil Supplies Department Deputy Director Mallikarjun Nayak, Committee members Srikant Koujalgi, Basavaraj Gadavi, Sunita Jagadish, Shankaranna Munnoli, Shashidhar, Manjunath and others were present.</p>