Isn’t that development too? asks Siddaramaiah on guarantees

A total of 12,372 grievances were received on Thursday when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sat down to meet citizens during his Janaspandana at Vidhana Soudha.
This was Siddaramaiah’s second citizen outreach exercise after the one he held in November 2023 at his home office Krishna.
On Thursday, Siddaramaiah came an hour-and-a-half late for the event scheduled to start at 10 am. Citizens had queued up from as early as six in the morning.
Siddaramaiah directed officials to dispose of Janaspandana applications within a month.
He asked officials to provide endorsement citing reasons for not addressing a particular grievance.
The CM even insisted that the officials at the districts address the issues at their level and warned of action, if they ill-treat citizens who come with grievances.
Addressing the people, Siddaramaiah defended the Congress’ five guarantees.
Responding to allegations by Opposition parties that Congress is not providing funds for development works, the chief minister said, “We have successfully implemented the guarantee schemes and they have reached the poor. Is that not development work?”
He said those who are criticising the guarantee schemes have no knowledge of development, social justice and equality.
“What were they doing when they were in power? Why can’t they provide such guarantees to people?,” Siddaramaiah said. He even said that they should not mislead the public when they were unable to provide facilities themselves.
Giving updates about his first Janaspandana organised in November 2023, the chief minister said 98% of the grievances received then were addressed.
He assured those who were present at Thursday’s Janaspandana of resolving their grievances, if that can be done legally.
“No one should go back with a feeling that their grievance is not resolved. The officials will verify the grievance received and if it can be addressed legally. In case there are legal issues, they will provide an endorsement, explaining the reason,” the CM said.
Dedicated counters had been set up for 28 departments. A majority of the grievances related to the revenue department. The rest were personal such as seeking medical help, jobs and so on.