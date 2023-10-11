Israel crisis: Family need not worry, says Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel

“I have already written to External Affairs minister S Jaishankar and have appealed on protecting all the expats. According to an estimate there are about 5,000 expats from DK district working in Israel. I have asked in- charge Deputy Commissioner to collect details of people from DK in Israel. I also spoke to Union minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan,” he informed.

The government will protect all and will ensure that all will be escorted to India in case of any emergency. It is common for the family back at home to fear for the lives of their family members in the war-torn country. Similar situation had occurred during Russia-Ukraine war. I had visited the houses of many in DK district to instill confidence during the Russia – Ukraine war. Prime Minister Modi-led government will always protect its citizens, he added.

'We are safe'

Suma, native of Katapadi Shankarpur, has been working in Israel's Tel Aviv for many years. "We're safe here right now. There are hundreds of people from DK, Udupi districts working as nurses, care givers. We have stocked enough groceries to last for a week," she said. As my elder sister Ashalata is also residing here, family members in Udupi are thus worried.

"As every house in this neighbourhood has a bunker, we are safe. When the siren is heard, we step into the bunker. A few have received phone calls from the embassy. Others have received phone calls from local stations asking to send a passport copy."

58 calls to helpline

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, DK district administration has set up a helpline for families to contact the district administration. People can call 1077/ 0824-2442590, said in charge DC Dr K Anand.

"As many as 58 families in the district had contacted us and shared details of their family members working in Israel. They have sought help to evacuate expats in case of emergency," he said. Udupi DC Vidyakumari said that families can contact district administration at 0820-2574802 for any details.