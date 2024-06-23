Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

ISRO successfully conducts third and final Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV) Landing EXperiment-LEX3 in Karnataka's Chitradurga

The ISRO has successfully conducted its third and final landing experiment of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV-LEX3) in Karnataka.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 03:25 IST
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 03:25 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted its third and final landing experiment on Sunday, of the Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV-LEX3) in Chitradurga, Karnataka, news agency PTI reported.

"Pushpak" executed a precise horizontal landing, showcasing advanced autonomous capabilities under challenging conditions. With the objectives of RLV LEX accomplished, ISRO embarks into RLV-ORV, the orbital reusable vehicle," the space agency said in a statement.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 June 2024, 03:25 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaISROChitradurga

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT