<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/r-ashoka">R Ashoka</a> on Friday decried the power struggle between Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a> as a “never-ending soap opera”. </p><p>In a statement, Ashoka asked the Congress to focus on governance. </p><p>“While the Congress leadership in Delhi watches silently, Karnataka is paying the price for a never-ending power tussle between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar,” Ashoka said.</p><p>Ashoka clarified that the BJP had no interest in the internal politics of Congress. “But when this never-ending ego clash begins to paralyse governance, it becomes our duty to speak,” he said. </p>.'No decision on leadership change in Karnataka': Kharge as 'tussle' between Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar drags on.<p>The BJP leader also took a dig at fresh buzz about Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-mallikarjun-kharge-return-as-karnataka-cm-sonia-gandhi-to-take-most-party-decisions-quips-congress-chief-3986413">Mallikarjun Kharge’s chief ministerial prospects</a>. “For more than 1,000 days, the state has seen a government that is distracted, divided, and directionless. And now, the latest twist - rumours of Kharge being ‘deployed’ from Delhi to fix Bengaluru, only confirms one thing: total leadership failure in the state,” Ashoka said. </p><p>Ashoka said the “so-called Congress high command” seemed “so weak that it can’t manage its own party”. Amid the power tussle, Ashoka said infrastructure was crumbling, investments slowing and governance collapsing. </p><p>“People of Karnataka did not vote for a 5-year factional wrestling match. They voted for a stable, functioning government,” Ashoka said. “It’s time Congress stops treating Karnataka like personal property and starts governing, or admits it has failed.”</p>