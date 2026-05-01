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'It is a never-ending soap opera': BJP's R Ashoka on Karnataka power tussle row, asks Congress to focus on governance

'People of Karnataka did not vote for a 5-year factional wrestling match. They voted for a stable, functioning government,' Ashoka said.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarR Ashoka

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