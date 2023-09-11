IT park at Derebail on PPP mode shortly: Dinesh Gundu Rao

District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said a request for proposal (RFP) for setting up an IT Park at Karnataka State electronics Development Corporation Limited’s (KEONICS) three acres of land at Derebail will be prepared in the next two months.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said the state government has already approved the proposal for setting up an IT park on PPP mode. The possibility of increasing the term for the PPP mode from 30 years to 60 years is being verified, he added.
The minister said he has directed officials to float tenders by changing the conditions for the shops that were developed on Kadri Park Road. As none of the tenderers had taken part when the tender was floated in the past for the maintenance and utilisations of the area developed under Smart City Mission, the tender conditions will be changed, he said.
“I have asked the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to conduct a study on amendments and recommendations made by Mangaluru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) for the master plan and zonal regulation and submit it to the Urban Development department secretary. After discussing with the District-in-Charge Secretary, the draft of zonal regulation will be finalised at the earliest,” Rao said.
The minister also spoke about the effective implementation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR). He said further action will be initiated based on the DTCP’s report to the urban department secretary.
Dredging
The minister said the dredging work to remove the silt accumulated at the estuary and wharf of the fisheries port in Mangaluru will begin this month.
An amount of Rs 3.90 crore has been released for taking up dredging work. The dredging will be taken up at a cost of Rs 29 crore. The tender process has been completed and a work order is pending to be
issued, he said.
Rao said an estimate of Rs 49.50 crore was submitted to the government to complete the third phase of expansion of the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru. The estimate will be approved by the Cabinet shortly, he
added.
The mechanised boats will be given 2 lakh kilo litre subsidised diesel from this year, significantly more than what they got before. Earlier, the fishermen were given 1.50 lakh litre subsidised diesel per year. The enhanced quantity of subsidised diesel will benefit 3400 boats in DK. As the Centre had failed to release kerosene for fishermen, the government has decided to supply kerosene to the traditional boat owners. Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation will purchase industrial kerosene and will supply kerosene to boat owners, who will be given a concession of Rs 35 per litre, he said.
Jetty at Ullal
The minister said a Rs 6.50 crore-estimate was prepared for the construction of a jetty for traditional boats at Ullal Kodi. A proposal has been submitted to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for funds, he added. With fishes getting affected due to industrial effluents reaching sea and river, the fisheries department has sown 6129 fish seeds of sea bass in backwaters of Nethravathi river, 5000 fish seeds of sea bass in backwaters of Phalguni and Shambhavi rivers
The Minister said that he would hold a discussion with the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) with regard to the toll gate structure at Surathkal that was not removed even after the discontinuation of toll collection on NH66.