IT park at Derebail on PPP mode shortly: Dinesh Gundu Rao

The minister also spoke about the effective implementation of Transferable Development Rights (TDR). He said further action will be initiated based on the DTCP’s report to the urban department secretary.

Dredging

The minister said the dredging work to remove the silt accumulated at the estuary and wharf of the fisheries port in Mangaluru will begin this month.

An amount of Rs 3.90 crore has been released for taking up dredging work. The dredging will be taken up at a cost of Rs 29 crore. The tender process has been completed and a work order is pending to be

issued, he said.

Rao said an estimate of Rs 49.50 crore was submitted to the government to complete the third phase of expansion of the fisheries harbour in Mangaluru. The estimate will be approved by the Cabinet shortly, he

added.

The mechanised boats will be given 2 lakh kilo litre subsidised diesel from this year, significantly more than what they got before. Earlier, the fishermen were given 1.50 lakh litre subsidised diesel per year. The enhanced quantity of subsidised diesel will benefit 3400 boats in DK. As the Centre had failed to release kerosene for fishermen, the government has decided to supply kerosene to the traditional boat owners. Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation will purchase industrial kerosene and will supply kerosene to boat owners, who will be given a concession of Rs 35 per litre, he said.

Jetty at Ullal

The minister said a Rs 6.50 crore-estimate was prepared for the construction of a jetty for traditional boats at Ullal Kodi. A proposal has been submitted to the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project (NCRMP) for funds, he added. With fishes getting affected due to industrial effluents reaching sea and river, the fisheries department has sown 6129 fish seeds of sea bass in backwaters of Nethravathi river, 5000 fish seeds of sea bass in backwaters of Phalguni and Shambhavi rivers

The Minister said that he would hold a discussion with the officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) with regard to the toll gate structure at Surathkal that was not removed even after the discontinuation of toll collection on NH66.