'It's harassment': DK Shivakumar on Delhi police notice

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the Delhi Police notice to him in the National Herald was “harassment” and vowed to fight it legally. </p>.<p>The Delhi police have asked Shivakumar for financial and transactional details as part of its probe into the National Herald case. The police said Shivakumar may have “vital information.” </p>.Ready to face no-confidence motion: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p>“It is very shocking to me. I have provided all details to ED. The ED had summoned me and my brother (former MP D K Suresh). There’s nothing wrong. It’s our (party) institution and we, being Congressmen, have supported it. There’s no hide and seek. Everything is in black and white,” he said. “It’s our money. We can give it to anyone we like when we pay taxes.”</p>.<p>There was “no need” for Delhi police to register a case after ED filed a charge-sheet, Shivakumar said. “We’ll fight it in the court of law,” he said. “What more can they do to harass Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others? They’re trying to create confusion.”</p>.<p>Asked if he will appear before the police on December 19, Shivakumar said he would examine the legal implications.</p>