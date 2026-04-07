Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

It’s ‘nepo kid’ vs ‘hamali’s son’ in Davangere South

The death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has opened up an opportunity for 27-year-old Samarth, the third generation leader of the Shamanur family.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 01:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 01:27 IST
India NewspoliticsKarnataka NewsIndia PoliticsShamnur Shivashankarappa

Follow us on :

Follow Us