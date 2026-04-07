<p>Facing criticism for dynastic politics and Muslim leaders’ resentment over denial of Congress ticket for the community, Samarth Shamanur Mallikarjun, son of District In-charge Minister S S Mallikarjun, is trying the electoral test on his grandfather’s home turf against BJP’s second line leader Srinivas T Dasakariappa. </p>.<p>It has been one of the safest seats in Karnataka for Congress in the last two decades. </p>.<p>The death of veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa has opened up an opportunity for 27-year-old Samarth, the third generation leader of the Shamanur family. </p>.<p>Samarth’s father Malikarjun represents Davangere North in the Assembly, while his mother Prabha is the party’s Lok Sabha member from Davangere seat. </p>.<p>This has given the BJP a stick to beat the Congress nominee with - it has asked voters to end a ‘single family’s political dominance’.</p>.<p>Voters had backed Shivashankarappa here four times in a row since 2008 (he was elected MLA six times). </p>.<p>Muslims form the biggest chunk of voters (70,000 to 75,000 out of a total of 2.31 lakh).</p>.Davanagere bypoll: Shamanur Shivashankarappa's grandson Samartha files nomination before Congress announces his name.<p>The Congress believes that it has addressed the community’s resentment by convincing party leader and former councillor Sadiq Pailwan, who had entered the fray as a rebel candidate, to retire. </p>.<p>But it is skeptical whether all Muslim votes will come into its kitty, since there are 13 Muslim candidates still in the fray. </p>.<p>The Congress had to rush Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan, who was canvassing for votes for it in Kerala, to Davangere to campaign for Samarth.</p>.<p>The party is also apprehensive of how the voters view Samarth, due to his lack of political experience and exposure as he did his schooling in Tamil Nadu and degree in UK. </p>.<p>Though Samarth is presenting himself as down to earth, campaigning barefoot, his foreign-returned image may keep the electors, a majority from the labour class, away from him.</p>.<p>However, the fact that the Shamanur family has had an enduring bond with the people may come in handy for him. The chain of educational institutions, hospitals, mills and factories run by the family has given employment to several people in Davangere South.</p>.<p>The grand old party is also banking on the announcement of Rs 100 crore in the budget for the constituency, along with the five guarantees. </p>.<p>Adil, who runs a grocery shop in Azadnagar, told <span class="italic">DH</span>, “We are sad that our community was not given the Congress ticket. But we have no option, but to back the party. We have nothing against the BJP candidate. But that party’s workers don’t visit our wards to seek votes”.</p>.<p>Malleshappa, a farm labourer, said there was an yearning for change among voters this time as Shivashankarappa represented this seat multiple times.</p>.<p>The BJP is highlighting the humble background of its candidate, Srinivas, whose father had worked as a hamali for some time.</p>.<p>The party is indirectly asking Muslim voters not to back the Congress as victory of Samarth would mean no ticket for the community for another 3 to 4 decades. It is asking Muslims to defeat Congress ‘to protect their self respect’.</p>.<p>The support of JD(S) may bring in some portion of votes to the saffron party. </p>.<p>The BJP has also promised that Davangere South would be transformed into a model constituency by establishing hitech hospitals and educational institutions. Among castes, Lingayats, SC/STs and other backward classes are in good numbers. The BJP is worried about the division of Lingayat votes as its candidate is from ST community, while Samarth is from Lingayat community.</p>.<p>It is hoping to garner over 50% of the Lingayat votes and a division of Muslim votes. </p>.<p>Sharada, a BJP voter, said, “The Shamanur family has the knack of swinging the result in its favour in the last two days of campaigning”. The party is praying that silent voters will support it this time round. </p>