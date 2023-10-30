It’s an ‘eclipsed govt’ in Karnataka, says BJP

The state BJP, on Sunday, described the Siddaramaiah-led Congress dispensation in the state as an 'eclipsed government'.
In a post on X, the BJP listed several issues, which it said the ruling Congress had failed to address appropriately.
“Issues like Cauvery river, Power supply, release of funds for development, Anna Bhagya, Drinking Water, and Brand Bengaluru have eclipsed after Congress came to power in the state. None of these issues got any solutions under Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah’s rule in the state (sic),” the post read.