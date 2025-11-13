<p>Koppal: The Congress is a democratic party, and the high command will consult all the legislators before taking key decisions, Basavaraj Rayareddi, economic advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, told journalists in Koppal on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Batting for Siddaramaiah to continue as CM for the entirety of the five-year term, Rayareddi said, “Siddaramaiah has been a very effective administrator. Keeping the development of Karnataka in mind, it is best if Siddaramaiah continues as CM.”</p>.What's wrong if Siddaramaiah continues as CM, asks D K Shivakumar.<p class="bodytext">He said, “There are no factions in our party. The high command is yet to say anything about replacing Siddaramaiah as CM. So the question of the CM being changed doesn’t arise at all.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">On his ministerial aspirations, he said, “I am not sure if I will be inducted into the Cabinet. Siddaramaiah is leaving for Delhi to participate in an event. I have been asked to accompany the CM. The CM and the high command will take a decision on Cabinet reshuffle.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rayareddi attributed the bomb blast in Delhi to intelligence failure. “BJP leaders are in the habit of demanding resignation from Congress ministers for trivial reasons. Why should we not demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation,” asked Rayareddi.</p>