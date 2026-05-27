Ivory trafficking racket busted in Karnataka amid global crackdown on wildlife crime

<p>Mumbai: In a significant operation against illegal wildlife trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an ivory trade racket in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka">Karnataka </a>and arrested three persons allegedly involved in the illegal trade of Indian elephant tusks, highlighting the continuing global challenge posed by organised environmental crime despite international bans on ivory trade.</p><p>The operation was carried out on Tuesday by the Nagpur Regional Unit of the Mumbai Zonal Unit of the DRI in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>. </p><p>DRI officials on Wednesday said 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks were seized during the operation.</p><p>After the seizure formalities were completed, the accused and the recovered tusks were handed over to the Forest Range Officer of Mysuru Territorial Range for further action under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.</p><p>The Indian elephant is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, which prohibits trade in elephants and their body parts. India is also a signatory to global wildlife protection frameworks, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which bans international commercial trade in Asian elephant ivory.</p>.Elephant tusks worth Rs 2 crore stolen from Pangode military station in Thiruvananthapuram.<p>Investigators said illegal demand for Asian ivory continues in sections of the international black market, where intricately carved ivory artefacts are considered luxury collectibles and status symbols. Asian ivory is often preferred by illegal carvers because of its relative softness, making it suitable for intricate designs.</p><p>Wildlife crime experts say transnational ivory trafficking networks increasingly overlap with organised smuggling syndicates involved in narcotics, arms and money laundering, making wildlife trafficking one of the world’s most profitable illegal trades after drugs and counterfeit goods.</p><p>“DRI has dismantled multiple such illicit wildlife trafficking networks, and these sustained enforcement actions underscore DRI’s continued vigilance, commitment to wildlife protection and unwavering resolve in combating organised environmental crime,” officials said.</p><p>Conservationists have repeatedly warned that illegal ivory trade continues to threaten Asian elephant populations despite tighter enforcement and growing international scrutiny. India hosts more than half of the world’s remaining Asian elephants, making anti-poaching and anti-trafficking operations critical to global conservation efforts.</p>