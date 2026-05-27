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Homeindiakarnataka

Ivory trafficking racket busted in Karnataka amid global crackdown on wildlife crime

DRI officials on Wednesday said 4.058 kg of Indian elephant tusks were seized during the operation.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 16:19 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 16:19 IST
IndiaKarnatakaelephantivory seized

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