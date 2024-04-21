J P Nadda demands CBI probe into Hubballi college student murder

Hubballi: Condemning the MCA student Neha Hiremath’s murder, BJP national President J P Nadda said that thorough investigation should be done in the murder case, and hence the state government should hand over the case to ‘CBI’.
Neha was stabbed to death by her friend Fayaz at the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka, on April 18. Condemning the murder, various organisations have been staging a series of protests across the state demanding stringent action against the accused.
Nadda was speaking to media people after visiting Neha's family to console them at Bidnal in Hubballi on Sunday. Nadda said that such incidents should not repeat anywhere, hence thorough investigation should be done. He asked the Congress government in the state to hand over the case to CBI.
He said that he spoke to Neha’s father Niranjan Hiremath, mother Geeta and other members of the family. As per the parents' demand the Karnataka government should hand over the case to CBI.
“Neha’s murder is an attack on humanity, and it is a heart wrenching incident. BJP condemns the attack, and the country is with Neha's family. We all will fight for justice,” said the saffron party chief.
Don’t influence investigation
Attacking the Congress government, over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G Parameshwara’s statements of 'influencing' and 'diluting' the investigation, Nadda said, "It is not right to give statements before the investigation. The Congress government should stop appeasement politics as the people of the state will not forgive it."
(Published 21 April 2024, 15:44 IST)