J P Nadda demands CBI probe into Hubballi college student murder

Hubballi: Condemning the MCA student Neha Hiremath’s murder, BJP national President J P Nadda said that thorough investigation should be done in the murder case, and hence the state government should hand over the case to ‘CBI’.

Neha was stabbed to death by her friend Fayaz at the BVB College campus in Hubballi, Karnataka, on April 18. Condemning the murder, various organisations have been staging a series of protests across the state demanding stringent action against the accused.

Nadda was speaking to media people after visiting Neha's family to console them at Bidnal in Hubballi on Sunday. Nadda said that such incidents should not repeat anywhere, hence thorough investigation should be done. He asked the Congress government in the state to hand over the case to CBI.