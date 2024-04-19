Jagadish Shettar condemns student's murder

Belagavi: BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency Jagadish Shettar condemned the murder of student Neha Hiremath in the college campus in Hubballi on Thursday and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

In a statement on Friday, Shettar alleged that the Congress government in the state has been appeasing Jihadi elements which have created panic among the people. The murder of student Neha Hiremath at the Hubballi college campus was the result of it.