JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Jagadish Shettar condemns student's murder

Shettar said that the Congress government in the Karnataka state has been appeasing Jihadi elements which have created panic among the people.
Last Updated 19 April 2024, 06:17 IST

Follow Us

Belagavi: BJP candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Belgaum parliamentary constituency Jagadish Shettar condemned the murder of student Neha Hiremath in the college campus in Hubballi on Thursday and demanded stringent punishment for the accused.

In a statement on Friday, Shettar alleged that the Congress government in the state has been appeasing Jihadi elements which have created panic among the people. The murder of student Neha Hiremath at the Hubballi college campus was the result of it.

He urged the Congress government to bring stringent measures to prevent such acts from happening in future. The Police officer should carry out a proper investigation and leave no stone unturned to ensure the accused gets the maximum punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 19 April 2024, 06:17 IST)
Karnataka NewsCrimeWoman murdermurderBelagaviMurder caseHubbaliJagadish

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT