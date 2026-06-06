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Homeindiakarnataka

Shivamogga jail inmates to sing on Akashavani

Sources at the Central Prison in Sogane on the outskirts of the city said the initiative aims to showcase the talents of prisoner
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 06:08 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 06:08 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakajailshivamogga

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