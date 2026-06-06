Shivamogga jail inmates to sing on Akashavani

<p>Shivamogga: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Karnataka, over 20 prisoners of Shivamogga Central Jail have been given an opportunity to sing their favourite songs in a live programme that will be broadcast on Akashavani Bhadravathi on June 7.</p>.<p>Sources at the Central Prison in Sogane on the outskirts of the city said the initiative aims to showcase the talents of prisoners and help them connect positively with society. The first programme titled ‘Jailu Hakkigala Ganasudhe’ will be aired from 4 pm to 5 pm.</p>.Clash in Kodagu district prison: Undertrial prisoner suffers critical injuries.<p>Speaking to DH, Shivamogga Central Prison Chief Superintendent Ranganath said that the prison houses over 800 inmates, of whom more than 20 are skilled singers. “When I learnt about their talent, we decided to organise a programme within the prison. Officials from Akashavani Bhadravathi, who visited the jail for another programme, appreciated the idea and agreed to broadcast it to the public,” he said.</p>.<p>He added that the initiative is based on the belief that society should hate the crime, not the offender, and support efforts towards reform and rehabilitation.</p>.<p>According to him, one of the inmates is a trained singer, while others have developed their singing skills during their stay in prison. Inmates are also allowed to listen to music on special occasions such as birthdays, through speakers installed inside the jail.</p>.<p>Additionally, all inmates in the prison are required to practice meditation every morning. There are several talented prisoners in the facility, and once their abilities are identified, they are encouraged to showcase their talents through programmes organised within the jail premises.</p>.<p>As part of the programme, inmates will call Akashavani Bhadravathi on Sunday from the jail and perform songs live over the phone, which will be broadcast. This week, they will present bhavageethe, followed by folk songs in the coming weeks. The programme will be aired every Sunday during the month.</p>.<p>The Superintendent appealed to the public to download the ‘News On Air’ app from the Playstore and tune in to 103.5 MHz and 101.4 MHz frequency to listen to the inmates’ songs.</p>