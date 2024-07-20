Jal Jeevan (JJ) Mission work poor in quality: Report

As per the data placed in the House, 54.39 lakh rural homes have received tapped water connection since the launch of the scheme in 2019. "Currently, of the total 101.15 lakh rural homes in the state, 78.90 lakh have tapped water connections. So far, a total of Rs 73,434 crore has been spent in Karnataka, of which Rs 30,813.02 crore has been spent on tapped water connection and Rs 42,621.38 crore has been used for the multivillage drinking water scheme," he said.