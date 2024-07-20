Jal Jeevan (JJ) Mission work poor in quality: Report

Bengaluru: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge told the Legislative Council on Friday that the interim report of the third party audit of the quality of work in the Jal Jeevan (JJ) Mission scheme in Karnataka has shown poor quality work during the random survey.
Replying to a question from Congress member Manjunath Bhandary, the minister said, "We have received the interim report of the third party audit and we will take necessary measures to fix the problems once we receive the final report and also initiate action."
As per the data placed in the House, 54.39 lakh rural homes have received tapped water connection since the launch of the scheme in 2019. "Currently, of the total 101.15 lakh rural homes in the state, 78.90 lakh have tapped water connections. So far, a total of Rs 73,434 crore has been spent in Karnataka, of which Rs 30,813.02 crore has been spent on tapped water connection and Rs 42,621.38 crore has been used for the multivillage drinking water scheme," he said.
Published 19 July 2024, 23:05 IST