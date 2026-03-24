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Jal Jeevan Mission: Audit blames Karnataka's flaws for low federal funding

This audit observation could be a setback to the governing Congress, which attacked the union government for not releasing funds under JJM.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 14:28 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 14:28 IST
Karnataka NewsJal Jeevan Missioncag

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