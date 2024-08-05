Janandolana: Dy CM DK Shivakumar targets HDK, alliance parties for padayatra

Maddur (Mandya), DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar targeted alliance parties JD(S) and BJP for the padayatra launched from Bengaluru to Mysuru, and said, "The march taken out by the parties is like a boon to me. This has given me an opportunity to expose their irregularities and corruption before the people".

Shivakumar was speaking to media persons after the 'Janandolana' programme in Maddur, Mandya district, on Monday (August 5).

Continuing his tirade against H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "I challenge to fix a date to debate on the topic in the Assembly. But he cannot come to the Assembly. Let him send his brother".

Addressing the gathering during the 'Janandolana' programme that reached Maddur, on Monday, the DCM said, "Congress power is the power of the country. I keep saying that if Congress comes to power, it means that people of all communities have come to power.