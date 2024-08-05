Janandolana: Dy CM DK Shivakumar targets HDK, alliance parties for padayatra

Maddur (Mandya), DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar targeted alliance parties JD(S) and BJP for the padayatra launched from Bengaluru to Mysuru, and said, "The march taken out by the parties is like a boon to me. This has given me an opportunity to expose their irregularities and corruption before the people".
Shivakumar was speaking to media persons after the 'Janandolana' programme in Maddur, Mandya district, on Monday (August 5).
Continuing his tirade against H D Kumaraswamy, Shivakumar said, "I challenge to fix a date to debate on the topic in the Assembly. But he cannot come to the Assembly. Let him send his brother".
Addressing the gathering during the 'Janandolana' programme that reached Maddur, on Monday, the DCM said, "Congress power is the power of the country. I keep saying that if Congress comes to power, it means that people of all communities have come to power.
The people of the state have given us 1.70 crore votes and helped us win 136 seats to strengthen the poor. We have implemented the five guarantees and delivered as promised. Leaders like B S Yediyurappa, R Ashok, H D Kumaraswamy, B Y Vijayendra have taken out padayatra to stop the guarantee schemes. H D Kumaraswamy has stated that the government will fall in 10 months. But ours is a 10-year government”.
“The Britishers, who were ruling the country, could not get rid of Congress. Mr Kumaraswamy the Satyagraha Soudha in your Lok Sabha Constituency Mandya is the proof of this. The guarantee schemes will continue till the government is in power. Kumaraswamy had said that he wants to be born as a Muslim in his next birth. Now, he is threatening the same Muslim community by aligning with the BJP. I believe in the principle that there is one God, but has different names”, he said.
Commenting on the MUDA issue, Shivakumar said, "MUDA has allotted sites to CM Siddaramaiah's wife for acquiring three acres of land. What is wrong with it? We don't fear such Padayatras".
There was rampant corruption during the tenure of Basavaraj Bommai as the chief minister including Rs 87 crore in the SC/ST scheme, Rs 57 crore in the Devaraj Urs scheme, Rs 430 crore in the Ganga Kalyan scheme and Rs 500 crore in the Tourism department. BJP leader Yatnal too had alleged of 40% commission. Why didn't Bommai tender resignation then ?, he questioned.
Published 05 August 2024, 12:37 IST