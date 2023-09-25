Janata darshan programme to be held in taluks: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Speaking after inaugurating the first janata darshan programme at Kudmul Ranga Rao town hall in Mangaluru, he said that holding janata darshana in taluks will help the people from rural areas to air their grievances. People from interior villages of Sullia and Belthangady will face inconvenience in arriving Mangaluru to air their grievances. If it is organized in taluks in rotation, then it will benefit the people.