Janatha Darshan: Karnataka Govt gets 3,000 petitions

The fifth edition of the Janatha Darshan received a good response, with over 3,000 citizens submitting their grievances to various departments that had put up counters at the venue.
At least two groups had come in large numbers to press their grievances: One, comprising street vendors, who demanded that they be allowed to work for their livelihood without any harassment or eviction notices.
And, the second comprised beneficiaries of the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme, who complained that the government has suddenly increased the rates per flat from Rs 5 lakh to 11 lakh, making it impossible for them to pay.
Some of the other grievances were about jobs in the government; a public school in Bakshi Garden in Chamarajpet; clearing of seized vehicles from Jakkarayanakere (which has become a dumping yard); and non-allotment of sites at the Kempegowda Layout despite collecting the deposit amount.